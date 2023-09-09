 

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Music

The Boss was 'stubborn' at first but his wife and bandmates managed to convince him to slow down and focus on getting treatment for his peptic ulcer disease.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen's wife urged him to postpone his US shows to undergo treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. While Bruce, 73, didn't want to let his fans down, his wife Patti Scialfa, doctors, and E Street bandmates convinced him that he needed to take the time off to avoid things getting worse.

"Bruce has had a rough couple of years. He's had COVID several times and even had to pull the plug on shows in August due to getting the latest strain. This was just a couple of weeks ago and it really takes a toll on someone of his age," a source told DailyMail.com.

"Everyone wants him to just focus on his health and not push himself. Bruce hates not being able to do what he loves. Although an ulcer doesn't sound serious, it can be and can require surgery."

  Editors' Pick

However, Bruce is said to be "frustrated" by the cancellations. The insider said, "The ulcers that he has are just kicking his a** and making it very uncomfortable to perform the way that he and his fans expect. Bruce is in amazing shape and with this setback, it just sucks because once Bruce is in tour, he fully encompasses himself with it."

"It is who he is, so this bump in the road frustrates the hell out of him, but his stubborn nature was nurtured by his band mates and wife who convinced him to get healthy now so something worse doesn't happen down the line. He has to listen to his doctors over his demanding work ethic he puts himself through and he is actually doing it and will give the rest of his shows 120 per cent."

An official statement posted on his Instagram page previously explained, "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with the show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

