 

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out
Instagram
Music

After the 'Like a Prayer' songstress apparently turned down the gig, the 'Born to Run' rocker is approached by the festival organizers to make a comeback at the event.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen is said to be in talks to headline next year's Glastonbury. The "Born to Run" rocker, 74, topped the festival and has reportedly been tapped up by organizers Michael and Emily Eavis to make a comeback at the event in Worthy Farm, Somerset, after Madonna, 65, apparently pulled out of the running.

A source told The Sun, "Bruce has a jam-packed summer schedule but after Michael and Emily failed to secure Madonna, they have been in talks with him. Bruce was sensational at BST Hyde Park and they think he is the perfect booking for Glastonbury."

"Talks with his team are ongoing and the Eavis' hope they can come to an agreement. Bruce headlined in 2009 and joined Sir Paul McCartney during his set in 2022 and now he is keen to return with his E Street Band. The organisers know they need to book someone with the same legendary status and gravitas as Madge, and Bruce would be ideal," the source added.

  Editors' Pick

Bruce has had recent form for huge U.K. gigs, playing a three-hour set during his headline set at BST Hyde Park in London in July. Also in the running to headline Glastonbury 2024 are Dua Lipa and Coldplay, who are also set to take slots on the festival's Pyramid Stage on the last weekend of June.

The Sun reported earlier this year Dua, 28, and Coldplay have already signed up, but claimed the costs of hosting Madonna was the reason she never signed up for next year's festival.

Bruce is set to kick off the European leg of his world tour in Wales on May 5 and his last show before Glastonbury is in Nijmegen in the Netherlands on Thursday June 27. His schedule would just leave him time to play Glastonbury before he gets back on stage on July 2, when he is set to play in Werchter, Belgium.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen Will Come Back 'Stronger' After Battling Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen Will Come Back 'Stronger' After Battling Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen Talks About Battling 'Monster' Illness

Bruce Springsteen Talks About Battling 'Monster' Illness

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Latest News
Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out
  • Dec 21, 2023

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing
  • Dec 21, 2023

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden
  • Dec 21, 2023

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'
  • Dec 20, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him
  • Dec 20, 2023

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Most Read
Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage
Music

Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out