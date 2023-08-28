 

'Jackass' Star Brandon Novak Sends Prayers to Bam Margera Amid Addiction Struggle

'Jackass' Star Brandon Novak Sends Prayers to Bam Margera Amid Addiction Struggle
Instagram
Celebrity

Brandon 'understands' his pal and former co-star's struggle with his addiction issue because Brandon once went through his own battle with substance abuse.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Jackass" star Brandon Novak sends prayers to his co-star Bam Margera as the prankster deals with addiction issues. Brandon and Bam have been friends since they were kids and Brandon previously credited his pal with helping him get sober and turn his life around when he went through his own battle with substance abuse - and now Brandon is hoping Bam will also be able to bounce back from his current troubles.

"I'm praying for him. He is a sick man as I once was, so I understand where he's at, and I just hope he finds the willingness somewhere in his journey to buy into suggestions that can maybe make his life better," Brandon said of his friend when speaking to New York Post column PageSix at the Rock to Recovery concert event in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26 night.

Brandon - who opened his own rehab centre in Delaware after getting sober - admitted he's not currently in touch with his childhood friend, but he insists he will be there for Bam whenever he needs help.

  Editors' Pick

He added, "We're not speaking at the moment. He's kind of in a different place than I am. I'm just waiting for him to become ready and willing, and we'll be there. And until then, we just kind of live two different lives at the moment."

Bam, 43, is currently having to wear an alcohol-detecting anklet as part of his bail conditions after being arrested over a row with a woman outside a hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania in the early hours of August 9.

As well as wearing the SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) device for a minimum of 30 days, he also has to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly and agree to and complete the suggested outpatient treatment.

Bam is also facing further legal issues stemming from an alleged assault on his brother Jesse back in April while the star's wife Nicole Boyd has also filed for a legal separation.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday
Latest News
Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj
  • Aug 28, 2023

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Be Called Back for a Third 'Dune' Film
  • Aug 28, 2023

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Be Called Back for a Third 'Dune' Film

'Jackass' Star Brandon Novak Sends Prayers to Bam Margera Amid Addiction Struggle
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Jackass' Star Brandon Novak Sends Prayers to Bam Margera Amid Addiction Struggle

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert
  • Aug 28, 2023

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday
  • Aug 28, 2023

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday

Kesha Felt Like Her Brain Was 'Short-Circuited' Due to Overnight Fame
  • Aug 28, 2023

Kesha Felt Like Her Brain Was 'Short-Circuited' Due to Overnight Fame

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show