'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night

FOX/Michael Becker TV

In the new episode, Fairy, Axolotl and Macaw take the stage to perform in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" celebrated country music on Country Night. Airing on Wednesday, March 22, the episode saw Fairy, Axolotl and Macaw taking the stage to perform in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The first contestant to perform was reigning winner Fairy. That night, she offered a performance of Bonnie Raitt's version of "Angel From Montgomery". Comedian Bill Engvall later brought out a clue, which was a blackjack hand of 21.

"I know something about winning, and with this hand, I could really take you to school," Fairy added. Ken thought she could be Jennifer Aniston, while other guesses included Aisha Morris, Mickey Guyton and Lori Harvey.

Following it up was Axolotl, who sang "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by Leann Rimes. Bringing a clue for her was NFL star Robert Woods, who came with a helmet with the words "2.3 million."

Axolotl further explained, "One day during my darkest moment, I heard a song that helped me recover." She added, "I fell in love with the voice and eventually, the man. He helped me realize that the only way to make my life a perfect 10 was to build myself up instead of tearing myself down." The judges thought she might be wrestlers Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella or Brie Bella. They also named gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.

Macaw rounded out the night as he took the stage to belt out "Live Like You're Dying" by Tim McGraw. For his clue, country singer Deana Carter delivered a silver medal.

The colorful bird later shared, "My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant and eventually I spread my wings on bigger stages." He continued, "But my pressure to always be the good son has brought me so much anxiety," though he had learned to "take breaks and rest." Elijah Wood, Zayn Malik and Hoobastank's Doug Robb came up as options for Macaw.

It was time to learn about the vote results with host Nick Cannon revealing that Axolotl received the fewest number of votes. She was unmasked as WWE superstar and Ryan Cabrera's wife Alexa Bliss, meaning that Jenny guessed it correctly.

Fairy and Macaw were then sent to Battle Royale in which they sang their own take on Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much". Fairy apparently couldn't defend her crown as Macaw was named as the winner.

Fairy was then unmasked, revealing actress Holly Robinson Peete underneath the costume.

You can share this post!