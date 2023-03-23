Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take 'Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

Though they stall on their wedding planning, it's reported that the engaged couple is still planning 'to work on their issues' as they are still communicating via text.

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently taking some time to heal themselves. If a new report is to be believed, the "Transformers" actress and her fiance are taking a "break" from their "volatile" relationship.

A source spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 22 that the 36-year-old actress and her 32-year-old pop punk beau "are currently on a break but are still in contact." The insider added, "They are very hot and cold."

"They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," the so-called inside source further detailed. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."

Last week, it was reported that their relationship was still on the rocks and might need a "significant breakthrough" in order to work. The "Jennifer's Body" star, who was recently spotted partying without her engagement ring, and the rapper-turned-rocker have reportedly been trying to save their romance after recently sparking break-up rumors.

"[Megan] isn't sure where things stand with [MGK], and it's complicated at the moment. They're still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal," said a source at the time. "That's not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It's all up in the air right now."

Megan and MGK sparked split rumors in February when she shared a cryptic post featuring photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. In the caption, she quoted Beyonce Knowles' lyrics from her 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" which read, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." She also deleted all photos and videos of the couple before deactivating her account.

When fans speculated that MGK was cheating with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, Megan clarified, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind." She added, "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

It's also said that Megan and MGK are having daily couples' therapy via Zoom to save their relationship. "(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom. Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions," a source told Page Six in late February.

