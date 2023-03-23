Donald Trump Could Face RICO Charges in Georgia Amid Looming Arrest

Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP Celebrity

Atlanta-area prosecutors are reportedly considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's arrest in a hush-money case may have been delayed, but he is facing potential additional trouble with the law. The former president is reported to be potentially facing RICO charges in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Atlanta-area prosecutors are considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election in the state. A source tells the site investigators already have a large volume of substantial evidence related to a possible conspiracy from inside and outside the state, including recordings of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents and testimony before a special grand jury.

The news outlet reports that the special grand jury met for roughly seven months in Atlanta and heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including some of Trump's closest advisers from his final weeks in the White House. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could make decisions on charges this spring, the source says.

It is said that prosecutors have at least three recordings of Trump pressuring Georgia officials, including a phone call that he made to the Georgia House speaker to push for a special session to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state. There is also a recording of Trump's call to a top investigator from the Georgia Secretary of State's office in December 2020.

Willis, who is prosecuting Young Thug in the Young Money RICO case, kicked off her investigation in early 2021, soon after the infamous January phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes necessary for Trump to win Georgia's electoral votes was leaked.

In the meantime, Trump could also be facing charges for paying former porn star Stormy Daniels hush money to keep her from going public about their sexual encounter. A grand jury hearing that would determine whether to bring indictment on Trump was initially scheduled on Wednesday, March 22, but it has been postponed.

The grand jurors were told on Wednesday morning that they were not needed during the day as scheduled. They were asked to be prepared to reconvene as early as on Thursday when it's possible they will hear from at least one additional witness.

Trump is accused of paying Daniels $130,000 via his lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016, prior to the election. In 2018, Cohen was jailed for three years after he confessed to making the payment.

Trump, who has always denied any wrongdoing, recently called on his supporters to protest, but it was met with lackluster response. "Protest, take our nation back!" he wrote his own social media platform Truth Social over the weekend. He said, "It's time!!! We are a nation in steep decline being led into world war III by a crooked politician."

