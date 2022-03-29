'American Idol' Recap: Katy Perry Splits Her Pants During Impromptu Performance

ABC TV

In a new episode of the long-running singing competition show, more than 100 artists participate in the Genre Challenge which will send them to Round 2: The Duets.

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" kicked off Hollywood Week in the Monday, March 28 episode. In the new episode, the artists participated in the Genre Challenge which would send them to Round 2: The Duets.

Each contestant chose the genre that best represents them as an artist, Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul or Country. The first ones to perform were those who picked Country and "American Idol" alum Lauren Alaina was tapped to mentor them.

Mike Parker was up first, singing "Burning House" by Cam. He was followed with performances by Kaylin Roberson, Olivia Faye and Sarahbeth Taite. Later Kelsie Dolin offered an emotional performance of "Things a Man Oughta Know" by Lainey Wilson. All of them advanced to the Duets round.

Later, it was time for the R&B genre which had 2003 champion Ruben Studdard as the mentor. The first singer was Za, who opted to sing "One and Only" by Adele. It was, however, a mess as she couldn't follow the piano and her timing was all off.

Tobias followed it up with his performance of "Back at One" by Brian McKnight, while Katyrah Love chose to sing Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love for You". The judges sent Tobias and Katyrah to the next round with Za going home.

Indie-Folk group, which was mentored by 2010 winner Lee DeWyze, performed next. Leah Marlene kicked it off with a performance of Avril Lavigne's "Skater Boy". Later, Fritz Hager sang "Unsteady" by X Ambassadors and judge Katy Perry called it a big surprise. Both Leah and Fritz made it to the next round.

Danielle Finn performed first in the Soul genre, which was mentored by 2011 finalist Haley Reinhart. Danielle opted for Adele's "Easy on Me" and Katy seemingly loved it. Up next was Christian Guardino who sang Billie Eilish's "My Future". They both moved on.

In the Rock group, which was mentored by 2008 champ David Cook, Cole Hallman kicked off with his performance of "Vienna" by Billy Joel. He advanced to the Duets round.

Next up was a line of Pop singers all under the age of 18. Morgan Gruber, Emyrson and others in the line stayed in the competition. Later, more country singers hit the stage. Ryleigh Madison sang "Crazy" by Patsy Cline, while Noah Thompson performed Cam's "Burning House". They both were sent to the next round.

Mentored by 2007 winner Jordin Sparks, the Pop genre started with a performance of "True Color" by Sir Blake. Following it up was Ava Maybee who sang "Roxanne" by The Police. The final performance in the line was from Sam Finelli, who belted out "Say Something". Sam was eliminated, while Sir Blake and Ava Maybe moved on.

More Soul singers, including Kevin Gullage, Cadence Baker and Tristen Gressett, performed. They were good enough to be sent to the next round. The last group performing that night was from the Pop genre. The judges seemingly were satisfied by the performances by Jacob Moran, Danielle Clavell, Douglas Mills and Nicola as they were sent to the next round.

That aside, Katy brought laughter in the episode as she suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction. During an impromptu performance of her hit song "Teenage Dream" with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she accidentally ripped the back of her leather pants.

In a video obtained by PEOPLE, Bryan could be heard yelling, "They busted," as the music stopped. Lionel added, "The concert is officially over!" As for Katy, she laughed it off and asked crew members for help. "Can I get some tape?" she said before they hilariously taped the ripped area with duct tape.