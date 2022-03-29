 
 

BTS' Jungkook Tests Positive for COVID After Landing in Las Vegas Ahead of Grammys

BTS' Jungkook Tests Positive for COVID After Landing in Las Vegas Ahead of Grammys
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' singer, who departed South Korea earlier than his groupmates, 'felt a slight discomfort in his throat' after arriving in Sin City where they are scheduled to perform for the Grammy Awards.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another of BTS (Bangtan Boys) members is falling ill ahead of their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in the U.S. on Sunday, March 27.

According to a statement released by Big Hit Music on Monday, March 28, the 24-year-old singer departed South Korea on Sunday, March 27 KST "after testing negative for COVID-19 on the PCR test, which he underwent in order to prepare for the Grammy Awards performance."

However, "after arriving in Las Vegas, Jungkook felt a slight discomfort in his throat and quickly underwent a rapid and general PCR test." The Busan native "was in self-isolation" while waiting for the results of his rapid and general PCR test, which came back positive on March 28 KST.

"Jungkook is currently in self-quarantine in the United States and is receiving treatment," the label assured. "He is not experiencing any other symptoms other than a mild sore throat, but we plan to closely examine his condition during his quarantine period."

  See also...

This will affect his schedules in the U.S., but his participation in the upcoming Grammys is currently unknown as Big Hit stated, "Decisions regarding Jungkook's scheduled activities in the U.S. will be made according to local guidelines, and we are closely communicating with the organizers of the events."

"We will do our best to help Jungkook recover his health as soon as possible, and we will prioritize the health and safety of our artists," the label went on stressing. "We will also faithfully comply with the requests and guidelines of health authorities."

Jungkook departed South Korea earlier than the rest of his groupmates. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V flew to the U.S. on Monday, while J-Hope, who is still in quarantine in Seoul after testing positive for COVID on March 23, will likely travel and join the other members after completing his quarantine.

BTS is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. They will also hold live concerts on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

You can share this post!

Nick Lachey Apologizes for 'Overreacting' at Paparazzi But Denies Getting Violent

'American Idol' Recap: Katy Perry Splits Her Pants During Impromptu Performance
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Jungkook Becomes Most-Watched Celebrity on TikTok With Over 15 Billion Views

Jungkook Becomes Most-Watched Celebrity on TikTok With Over 15 Billion Views

BTS Member Jungkook Tested Negative After Visiting COVID-19 Hotspot in Itaewon

BTS Member Jungkook Tested Negative After Visiting COVID-19 Hotspot in Itaewon

BTS' Jungkook Is Charged Over Car Accident, Police Confirm

BTS' Jungkook Is Charged Over Car Accident, Police Confirm

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death