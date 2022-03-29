BTS' Jungkook Tests Positive for COVID After Landing in Las Vegas Ahead of Grammys

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' singer, who departed South Korea earlier than his groupmates, 'felt a slight discomfort in his throat' after arriving in Sin City where they are scheduled to perform for the Grammy Awards.

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another of BTS (Bangtan Boys) members is falling ill ahead of their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in the U.S. on Sunday, March 27.

According to a statement released by Big Hit Music on Monday, March 28, the 24-year-old singer departed South Korea on Sunday, March 27 KST "after testing negative for COVID-19 on the PCR test, which he underwent in order to prepare for the Grammy Awards performance."

However, "after arriving in Las Vegas, Jungkook felt a slight discomfort in his throat and quickly underwent a rapid and general PCR test." The Busan native "was in self-isolation" while waiting for the results of his rapid and general PCR test, which came back positive on March 28 KST.

"Jungkook is currently in self-quarantine in the United States and is receiving treatment," the label assured. "He is not experiencing any other symptoms other than a mild sore throat, but we plan to closely examine his condition during his quarantine period."

This will affect his schedules in the U.S., but his participation in the upcoming Grammys is currently unknown as Big Hit stated, "Decisions regarding Jungkook's scheduled activities in the U.S. will be made according to local guidelines, and we are closely communicating with the organizers of the events."

"We will do our best to help Jungkook recover his health as soon as possible, and we will prioritize the health and safety of our artists," the label went on stressing. "We will also faithfully comply with the requests and guidelines of health authorities."

Jungkook departed South Korea earlier than the rest of his groupmates. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V flew to the U.S. on Monday, while J-Hope, who is still in quarantine in Seoul after testing positive for COVID on March 23, will likely travel and join the other members after completing his quarantine.

BTS is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. They will also hold live concerts on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16 at Allegiant Stadium.