Coi Leray Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for Debut Album 'Trendsetter'

When sharing more details of her forthcoming effort on social media, the 'No More Parties' raptress promises fans that it 'will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world.'

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray is getting closer to releasing her very first album. Following the success of her new single "Blick Blick" featuring Nicki Minaj, the "TWINNEM" raptress unveiled the cover art and release date for her debut album "Trendsetter".

On Monday, March 28, the 24-year-old hip-hop star turned to her Instagram page to reveal more details about her upcoming effort. For the cover art, the "No More Parties" femcee bent double and clutched her cheeks like the film poster for "Home Alone" as she's surrounded by cartoonish illustrations of planets orbiting around her.

In the caption, Coi announced the release date of her debut album. "Introducing My Debut Album : TRENDSETTER. Dropping Friday, April 8th!!" She added, "I just want to finally let y'all b***hs know, ain't nobody fw me in that booth."

"This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it," Coi promised her fans. The "At the Top" spitter went on to say, "It's not a race, it's a Trendsetter Marathon. Welcome to Trendsetter World B***H !"

In the comment section, Coi's fellow hip-hop artists showed some support. Princess Nokia left triple fire emojis while JT commented, "Love love love this cover," along with a smiling face with heart eyes and rocket emojis. Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign cheered, "Go Viral Coi [red heart emoji]."

In a following Instagram post, Coi celebrated her and Nicki's new collaboration, "Blick Blick", as it debuted at No. 37 on this week's Billboard Hot 100. "Blickkkk BLICKKKKKK," the raptress captioned her post that included a screenshot of Billboard's tweet that read, "It's the highest debut on the chart this week, and earns Minaj her 65th career top 40 hits and Leray her second."

The new album announcement came a little over a week after Coi and Nicki released their collaboration, which is a part of Coi's debut album. Within minutes after its release, the track secured No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart, surpassing Cody Johnson's " 'Til You Can't" as well as "Thinking With My D**k" by Kevin Gates featuring Juicy J at the time.