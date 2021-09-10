 
 

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

The nominees for the upcoming Country Music Association Awards have been officially announced ahead of the upcoming November 10 ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

AceShowbiz - Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees for the 55th annual CMA Awards with five nods apiece.

The country stars will face off in the Entertainer of the Year category, alongside Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, and they are also up for Single and Album of the Year.

Underwood's fellow former American Idol favourite Gabby Barrett is also set for a big night, landing four nominations.

The 2021 CMA Awards will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on 10 November (21).

The full list of nominations is:

Entertainer of the Year:


Single of the Year:

  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)
  • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)
  • "Hell of a View" - Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year:

  • "Forever After All" - Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
  • "The Good Ones" - Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
  • "Hell of a View" - Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
  • "One Night Standards" - Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
  • "Starting Over" - Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year:


Male Vocalist of the Year:


Vocal Group of the Year:


Vocal Duo of the Year:


Musical Event of the Year:


Musician of the Year:

  • Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, steel guitar
  • Aaron Sterling, drums
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
  • Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year:


New Artist of the Year:

