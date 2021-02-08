Super Bowl LV: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Make Historical National Anthem Performance

CBS Music

AceShowbiz - Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan made a historical national anthem performance at the Super Bowl LV. The two singers paired up as the first duet to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" at the big game in over a decade.

The country music singer and the R&B star, who are both multiple Grammy-nominated artists, blended their vocals beautifully as they sang in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7, before Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. The "Need U Bad" songstress stood front and center while the "How 'Bout You" hitmaker was right behind her.

Church kicked off the performance, strumming his guitar and showed off his raspy vocals. Sullivan later joined in, with her raspy, but also heavy and rich vocals. They finished the song singing together, showing their perfect teamwork, while most players were standing, wearing masks with a hand over their heart.

The last time a duet performed national anthem at the Super Bowl was when Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville joined forces to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" in 2006. They were joined by Dr. John on the piano as they sang at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, before the game between Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also performing before the kickoff of Super Bowl LV was H.E.R.. The Grammy-winning singer delivered a powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful" from an elevated platform near the stands while strumming her guitar.

Giving it her own unique spins, the "I Can't Breathe" singer slowed down the tempo of what is normally a pretty high energy song. Her performance was soulful, while also giving major rock vibes, which brought the audience to their feet.

The Weeknd will later perform the halftime show. The performance will be "roughly 12-13 minutes long" and the "Starboy" singer will perform on the stage built within the stadium for the safety of workers and players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.