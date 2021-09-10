'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Michael Constantine Dies at 94

YouTube Celebrity

The actor well known for his role as Nia Vardalos' onscreen father in the classic romantic comedy movie has passed away from natural causes at the age of 94.

AceShowbiz - Character actor Michael Constantine has died at the age of 94.

The screen star, most well known for his portrayal of Gus in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding", passed away of natural causes on 31 August (21), his agent confirmed.

Nia Vardalos, who played Constantine's daughter in the 2002 romantic comedy - the highest-grossing romcom of all time - took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actor following the news of his death.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun," she wrote. "I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Constantine reprised his role as Gus in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" - his final project, in 2016 - as well as short-lived spinoff series "My Big Fat Greek Life".

His other credits include TV shows "Room 22", which earned him an Emmy award in 1970, "Perry Mason", "MacGyver", "The Twilight Zone", "Sirota's Court", "The Outer Limits", "The Dick Van Dyke Show", "Murder, She Wrote", and "Law & Order".

Constantine also starred in films such as "Thinner", "The Hustler", "Island of Love", "In the Mood", and "The Juror".