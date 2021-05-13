'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

FOX TV

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" arrived with a new episode on Wednesday, May 12. Kicking off the Feisty 5 episode was the Russian Dolls. In their clues, they mentioned that their friend Weird Al Yankovic had inspired them as they performed "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John that night. The panelists believed that the Russian Dolls could be Il Divo, Savage Garden, Barenaked Ladies or Hanson.

The next performer was the Black Swan. She claimed to be a huge fan of Cher. Flaunting her vocal skills, she sang "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran. "You're mega talented. I'll never forget when you were on Oprah and was so excited you recently got the major recognition you deserve. Love ya," a secret fan mail, meanwhile, read. Dua Lipa and Normani Kordei were named as the guesses.

Later, the Piglet shared that he's a bit of a serious guy in real life, adding that his all time idol is Bruce Willis. He took the stage to sing "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder. As for the secret fan mail, it said, "Whether on my TV or in my headphones, I'm so lucky I discovered you in the 90s. But I've never been jealous of your public relationships. P.S. I drew your picture." The panelists thought the Piglet could be Justin Timberlake, Jeremy Renner or Nick Lachey.

The Yeti then performed "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascall Flatts as he named Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as his favorite inspiration. His secret fan mail said, "You are a true triple-nah-quadruple threat. I'm excited you stepped up with a 'Masked Singer' legend and I'm proud to be your biggest fan." The panelists guessed Channing Tatum, Twista and Ne-Yo.

Singing Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams' "Drop It Like It's Hot", The Chameleon hoped that his family would be proud of him being in the Top 5 of the season. He got a fan mail which read, "Any friend of Martha Stewart's is a friend of mine. I even saw you play at Madison Square Garden. I wish you only success." Snoop, Blake Griffin and Young Thug's names were thrown into the mix.

Later, it was revealed that the Russian Dolls got the least amount of votes. Robin Thicke initially guessed Black Eyed Peas, though he changed it to Sugarland. Jenny McCarthy thought the Russian Dolls could be Boyz II Men, though she then changed it to Hanson. Nicole Scherzinger also thought they could be Hanson. Ken Jeong, meanwhile, guessed Jonas Brothers after initially thinking that the Russian Dolls could be Donnie & Marie Osmond.

Jenny and Nicole were right because the Russian Dolls were Hanson!