50 Cent Lauds Tom Cruise for Backing Protest Against Golden Globes

The 'Power' actor/co-creator calls the 'Mission: Impossible' actor 'the man' after the action movie star sent back his three Golden Globe trophies in protest of the HFPA.

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent, who is known for his vicious online trolling on his nemeses, has spared space on his Instagram page to send some good words for Tom Cruise. The rapper-turned-actor has praised the action movie star for his support to the protest against Golden Globes.

The "Power" star/co-creator made use of his Instagram account on Wednesday, May 12 to show his appreciation for Tom's act. He posted a screenshot of a tweet about the news of the "Top Gun: Maverick" star returning his Golden Globe trophies in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"For the first time since 1996 NBC won't be airing the Golden Globes no diversity, no show," Fiddy wrote along with the image. He went on saluting Tom as he continued in the caption, "@tomcruise is the man for sending his trophy's back."

Hollywood is protesting the Golden Globes amid a call for diversity after it was revealed none of the HFPA's 87 members were black. Earlier this week, it was reported that Tom had returned his three Golden Globes to the academy as a protest against the lack of black members in the organization.

Scarlett Johansson was another actress who has called for a boycott on Golden Globes, saying in a statement to Variety, "The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit."

"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization," she continued, "I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, NBC bosses have opted not to air the organization's annual Golden Globes prize-giving next year in response to the protest. The network announced, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," it further declared. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The HFPA has since promised transformational changes within the organization over the course of two months. Among the reforms the organization is planning between now and the middle of July are approving a new code of conduct in consultation with publicists and studios, continuing outreach to potential new member candidates and beginning a search for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer. The HFPA bosses will also add 13 black journalists to their membership.