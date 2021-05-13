 
 

'This Is Us' Reported to End With Season 6 Ahead of NBC's 2021-22 Fall Schedule Announcement

NBC
Should the reports be true, the wrapping up of the hit drama series fits the original plan of creator Dan Fogelman, who has often mentioned when the Pearsons story will basically come to a close.

  May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Pearsons are likely to bid small screen farewell with season 6 of "This Is Us". A few days before NBC is announced its upcoming 2021-22 fall schedule, reports suggested that fans should be bracing themselves for the ending of the hit family drama from creator Dan Fogelman.

Multiple sources have claimed that "This Is Us" will officially wrap its run on NBC with a finale on season 6. Representatives for NBC and 20th Television declined to comment, but show creator Fogelman has stated in multiple interviews that the series was planned from the beginning as a six-season arc.

In fact, during a press conference after season 4 finale in March 2020, Fogelman stressed there was no change in his original plan for the series. "We're obviously picked up through season six. [It was] a gift to be picked up for two consecutive three-season pickups, which we asked for, which was really kind of to plan out and map out our storytelling in a big-picture way," he stated. "Yeah, that's when the Pearson story will basically come to a close."

In 2019, Fogelman sounded off similar intention. "We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is."

"This Is Us" is currently airing its season 5. While it was originally planned to have 18 episodes, the current season will conclude with episode 16 on May 25. Its season 6 is scheduled to go into production in the summer with its cast ensemble that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

