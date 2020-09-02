Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris Lead 2020 CMA Awards Nominations

WENN Music

Miranda collects a total of seven nods including Entertainer of the Year while Luke follows closely with six and Maren with five at the upcoming Country Music Association Awards.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and Maren Morris lead the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards nominations.

Lambert comes out on top of Tuesday's (01Sep20) shortlist with an impressive seven nods. Not only does the tally make her the most-nominated act this year, but it also ups her total nominations to 55 - a record for a female artist in CMA history.

Her nominations include the Single and Album of the Year prizes for "Bluebird" and "Wildcard", respectively, and she's also secured nods for Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

The hitmaker's seventh nod is for Entertainer of the Year, which pits her up against Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs - who is just behind her with six nominations. These include Album of the Year for "What You See Is What You Get", Single of the Year for "Beer Never Broke My Heart", two Song of the Year nods, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Noticeably absent from the Entertainer of the Year category is Garth Brooks, who urged officials to drop him from consideration for the 2020 title after winning the honour for a seventh time last year.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Maren Morris received several nods for her crossover smash "The Bones", including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, one of two she received in that category, as well as a Female Vocalist of the Year nod for five in total.

Carly Pearce earned four nominations as did Dan + Shay and producer Jay Joyce. Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are up for three awards - and they're joined by a surprise CMA face, Justin Bieber, by virtue of his featured appearance on Dan + Shay's thrice-nominated single, "10,000 Hours".

The 2020 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC on 11 November. Details about a venue, host and format amid the ongoing pandemic have not been revealed.

The main 2020 CMA Awards nominees are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year:

Single of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Vocal Group of the Year:

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Musical Event of the Year:

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor , fiddle

, fiddle Paul Franklin , steel guitar

, steel guitar Rob McNelley , guitar

, guitar Ilya Toshinskiy , guitar

, guitar Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year:

New Artist of the Year: