 
 

Gucci Mane Sued Over Deadly Club Shooting in South Carolina

Gucci Mane Sued Over Deadly Club Shooting in South Carolina
The 'Trap-A-Thon' rapper has been slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit following a fatal shooting during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub back in July.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal shooting during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub

The administrator for the estate of Mykala Bell, a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during the concert, filed the lawsuit in Greenville County last week (ends30Aug20), editors at The Greenville News reported Monday.

According to legal papers, the mother of two was standing near the stage when gunfire broke out in the early hours of 5 July (20) at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing. Security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, was also killed and eight others were injured.

Police charged Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, 22, in the shooting and said it appeared to be gang-related - but the new lawsuit alleges Foogiano, real name Kwame Brown, and attendees who came with him were not patted down before they entered the club and were allowed in with "deadly weapons."

The lawsuit adds that Gucci, real name Radric Delantic Davis, was "believed to be" a promoter associated with the performance, though it did not say whether he was present at the event.

Cooper is also named, as well as the club's operating company, its owner and nearly a dozen other unspecified "owners, managers, operators, independent contractors, and/or security companies" accused of negligence for failing to provide adequate surveillance and security, and "permitting criminal activity," among other allegations.

In a video posted to his Instagram feed shortly after the incident occurred, Foogiano, best known for hits "Molly (Baby Mama)" and "Finesser", insisted the shooting, "ain't my fault. I don't promote violence."

"I understand y'all in pain y'all hurting... but y'all just got to look to the situation," he said in the clip. "I ain't going to blame myself for something I didn't cause."

Neither star has publicly responded to the filing as yet.

