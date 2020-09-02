 
 

Jay-Z and Will Smith-Produced Racial Violence Mini-Series Changes Home From HBO to ABC

Jay-Z and Will Smith-Produced Racial Violence Mini-Series Changes Home From HBO to ABC
Instagram
TV

The upcoming television project chronicling the aftermath of Emmett Till's killing by white men in 1955 finally finds a new home after years of development.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z and Will Smith's stirring mini-series about racial violence victim Emmett Till's mother has been given the go-ahead by bosses at ABC.

The series will focus on Mamie Till Mobley, who became a civil rights pioneer when her son was killed by two white men in Mississippi in 1955.

His death sparked the modern day civil rights movement, which culminated in the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act.

Jay-Z and Smith have been developing "Women of the Movement" for years and Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the show's first episode when it premieres in 2021.

The series was originally set to air on HBO five years ago, according to Deadline.

You can share this post!

R. Kelly Saved by Other Inmates During Prison Beatdown

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris Lead 2020 CMA Awards Nominations
Related Posts
Jay-Z Called Hypocrite Over 'Black Twitter' and 'Gucci' Lines on 'Entrepreneur'

Jay-Z Called Hypocrite Over 'Black Twitter' and 'Gucci' Lines on 'Entrepreneur'

Jay-Z Goes Beyond Snoop Dogg's Expectation With 'Flawless' 'Still D.R.E.' Collaboration

Jay-Z Goes Beyond Snoop Dogg's Expectation With 'Flawless' 'Still D.R.E.' Collaboration

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kerry Washington and More Demand Justice for Death of Black College Football Player

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kerry Washington and More Demand Justice for Death of Black College Football Player

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti File New Complaint Over Mississippi Prison Conditions

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti File New Complaint Over Mississippi Prison Conditions

Most Read
Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC
TV

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series