Jay-Z and Will Smith-Produced Racial Violence Mini-Series Changes Home From HBO to ABC

The upcoming television project chronicling the aftermath of Emmett Till's killing by white men in 1955 finally finds a new home after years of development.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z and Will Smith's stirring mini-series about racial violence victim Emmett Till's mother has been given the go-ahead by bosses at ABC.

The series will focus on Mamie Till Mobley, who became a civil rights pioneer when her son was killed by two white men in Mississippi in 1955.

His death sparked the modern day civil rights movement, which culminated in the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act.

Jay-Z and Smith have been developing "Women of the Movement" for years and Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the show's first episode when it premieres in 2021.

The series was originally set to air on HBO five years ago, according to Deadline.