Jo Koy Tapped to Host 2024 Golden Globe Awards

CBS announces that the comedian and actor has been chosen to host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards which will take place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jo Koy has scored his first major awards show gig. On Thursday, December 21, CBS announced that the "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" star had been chosen to host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards which will take place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne expressed her excitement in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience," Hoehne said. "We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

As for Koy, the Filipino-American comedian shared, "I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

The award-giving show's executive producers/showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner additionally showed love for Koy, who is known for his frequent late-night TV appearances and Netflix comedy specials. "Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end," they said in a joint statement.

For the upcoming ceremony, Golden Globes are moving to CBS after airing on NBC since 1996. This year, film nominees include "Barbie", "Maestro" and "The Boy and the Heron". Meanwhile, up for awards in TV categories are "Abbott Elementary", "The Last of Us" and "Beef" among others.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 7 at 8 P.M. on CBS.

