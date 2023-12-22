 

Beyonce Awkwardly Laughs After Failed Attempt at Mute Challenge in Brazil

In a new video circulating online, the 'Break My Soul' songstress can be seen attempting to lead the mute challenge when performing 'Energy' during her surprise appearance in Brazil.

AceShowbiz - One of the things that Beyhives are looking forward to when attending Beyonce Knowles' concerts is the mute challenge. While most fans are taking the challenge seriously, the crowd in Brazil is apparently not.

In a new video circulating online, Beyonce could be seen attempting to lead the mute challenge during her performance of "Energy" when she made a guest appearance at an event celebrating her movie, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce". Usually, the concert-goers would stop what they're doing and go silent right after the diva sang the line, "Look around, everybody on mute."

At the Brazil show, however, the crowd appeared to ignore the cue. "Look around, everybody on mute," Beyonce, who wrapped herself in a sparkling silver fabric, sang. As the audience continued screaming and all, the Grammy-winning singer once again sang the line to no avail. Following the failed attempt, the "Cuff It" hitmaker let out an awkward laugh.

The video immediately garnered responses from Internet users. "I'm crying they dgaf," someone commented. Another reasoned, "she appeared there out of the blue, of course people would be loosing their mind lol."

That aside, Beyonce recently enjoyed holidays by going around New York City with family on the Tea Around Town bus. The "Halo" singer was joined by her husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy as well as some other family members as they rode around Times Square and hit some tourist spots.

During the fun-filled bus tour, they went to Saks 5th Avenue to catch its famed holiday window display before heading to Rockefeller Center to see the massive Christmas tree from all angles. The Carters additionally stopped by Bryant Park. The tour went for 90 minutes and it was said that they were also treated to afternoon tea with scones as well as sweet and savory dishes.

