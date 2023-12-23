Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Painting Her as 'Worst Mother'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

In a new episode of her Bravo series, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star alleges that the Miami-based plastic surgeon was attempting to 'take' their kids Logan and Elle.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein has continued feuding with Lenny Hochstein amid their ugly divorce. The star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" accused the Miami-based plastic surgeon of painting her as "the worst mother" on her Bravo series.

Speaking to Adriana de Moura in the Wednesday, December 20 episode of the TV show, the 41-year-old reality star said, "He's trying to take the kids 100%." She was making a reference to her and Lenny's son Logan and daughter Elle together.

Lisa went on to claim, "The goal is to paint me as the worst person as the worst mother imaginable. He claims that I was heard saying that I desire illegal controlled substances, such as Klonopin Adderall, stuff like that."

In response, Adriana said, "First of all you have ADD," referring to a prescription for Adderall. Lisa stated, "This is another false accusation. They are trying to destroy me. Take away the mother of these children. They need their mother."

While getting emotional, Lisa continued, "I feel like I'm living in hell and I can't get out. She expressed, It's just too much. Now he's trying to take everything from me, everything."

In a confessional, Lisa discussed the possible reason why Lenny did this to her. She suggested, "He's doing this because he wants to hurt me and he wants to wear me down. Why can't he just do the right thing and let me live."

Prior to her statement, Lisa alleged that Lenny was abusive to her and causing an injury on her arm. In return, he filed a defamation lawsuit on December 1 and sought damages up to $100,000 as well as attorneys' fees. In legal documents, he claimed that he did not cause an injury on her arm.

One day later, Lenny accused Lisa of cheating on him during their marriage. On December 2, he wrote on Instagram Story, "Despite Lisa's ongoing smear campaign and trying to paint me in the light of a cheater and my fiancee as a mistress, these claims are completely false. There was no blindside, Katharina is in no way responsible for the end of my marriage and the decision to leave Lisa."

"I was especially disheartened by the fact that she bragged about her ongoing affair at the time on multiple instances," Lenny continued. He also released screenshots of Lisa's alleged messages to a friend. Some of them reportedly read, "I can't wait to find my new man. My new boyfriend. Im [going] to have my first affair. I can't wait."

Lisa and Lenny are currently in a divorce process that has turned ugly. They have two children, 8-year-old Logan and 4-year-old Ella Marie, together. After the split, Lenny is now engaged to model Katharina Mazepa, while Lisa is dating the CEO of Introhive, Jody Glidden.

