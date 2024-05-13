'Teen Wolf' Alum Tyler Posey and 'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek to Strip Down for Charity

Instagram TV

This fall, Fox unveils a unique blend of entertainment and philanthropy as male celebrities take the stage for 'The Real Full Monty', aiming to bare all while stripping away the stigma attached to cancer screenings.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a bold move designed to merge entertainment with a crucial health message, Fox is preparing to air a distinctive special this autumn, "The Real Full Monty". The network has enlisted a roster of male celebrities - Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, NFL All-Pro Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, "Dancing With the Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek - for a show that promises more than just a performance.

Their participation comes with a daring final act: a striptease meant to spotlight the importance of testing for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancers.

The inspiration for Fox's "The Real Full Monty" traces back to the 1997 film "The Full Monty" and a series of British TV specials carrying the same name. Unlike the original narratives focusing merely on entertainment, the Fox special interweaves entertainment with an earnest call to action against cancer, leveraging the star power of its cast to encourage men to overcome the embarrassment often associated with cancer screenings.

"Don't die of embarrassment. Get checked! That's the message behind The Real Full Monty special," vocalizes Anthony Anderson, who not only participates as a member of the star-studded lineup but also takes the helm as an executive producer. Anderson's involvement underscores the personal nature of the initiative, aiming to resonate deeply with viewers and incite action.

The special will unfold over two hours, witnessing the celebrities pushing their boundaries through various stages of rehearsals and confidence-building activities, all while sharing intimate anecdotes of how cancer has touched their lives. The aim is not merely to entertain but to foster a sense of brotherhood among the participants and, by extension, among the audience.

Beyond the spectacle, the initiative is buoyed by choreography courtesy of Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore, promising a performance that's as professional as it is purposeful. The production expertise of Spun Gold TV, in league with Fox Alternative Entertainment, ensures that "The Real Full Monty" will be a special of high quality and significant impact.

By bringing issues of prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer to the forefront in a manner that's both engaging and educative, "The Real Full Monty" extends an open invitation to viewers: Let's confront the stigma, engage in conversation, and take proactive steps towards cancer screening. This fall, tune in not just for a show, but for a movement towards a healthier, more informed future.