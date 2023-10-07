 

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC
The Victoria's Secret model and the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor were caught on camera getting in the same car as they left an Italian restaurant in the Big Apple.

  Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked romance rumors following their recent outing together. The Victoria's Secret model and the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor prompted fans to believe that they are dating after getting caught on camera going for dinner together.

On Thursday night, October 5, the 28-year-old blonde beauty and the 48-year-old actor were spotted out and about in New York City. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, the two could be seen making their way out of restaurant Via Carota. They were also seen getting into the same car and leaving the Italian restaurant together. During the night out, she was accompanied by her security guard.

Some of the photos captured Gigi, who appeared to be in good spirits, walking around Bradley while her bodyguard was right behind her. When the three of them were heading to a black car, Bradley was putting his head down to focus on his smartphone, which he held with both of his hands.

For the dinner date, the former girlfriend of singer Zayn Malik looked stunning in a stylish get-up. She did not shy away from showing off her toned abs in a white crop top. Over it, she wore a long-sleeved dark-colored jacket that came with a zipper.

Gigi also donned a matching mini skirt, a pair of long white socks, glossy black leather shoes and a tiny black-and-creme handbag. Styling her long blonde hair into a sleek high bun, she accessorized the look with a golden necklace and a pair of earrings. She was carrying a smartphone in one of her hands.

All the while, Bradley went with a cozy ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved bright blue shirt with white graphics on its front side and an unbuttoned long-sleeved flannel shirt. He also wore a pair of long black pants, black sneakers and a black-and-yellow baseball hat.

The new sighting of Gigi and Bradley came more than one month after she was pictured with Cole Bennett in Los Angeles. On August 26, the model and the music producer were spotted getting into the same car before leaving a house party.

Previously, Gigi was romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The two had been photographed hanging out together several times. One day prior to her meeting with Cole, it was reported that she and Leonardo were still communicating with each other. "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends," a source spilled to Us Weekly in August.

As for Bradley, the actor was previously in a romantic relationship with Irina Shayk. The two were together for around five years before calling it quits back in 2019. The former couple has daughter Lea De Seine, who was born on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

