Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets

Cover Images/Instagram/Media Punch/Ignat Celebrity

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress is also seen hanging out with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman during the Chiefs' game at MetLife Stadium, one day after having a girls' night out with Sophie, Blake and Brittany Mahomes.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift brought her A-list squad to Travis Kelce's game at the New York Jets. As she attended her rumored boyfriend's game for the second time, she was joined by her celebrity pals namely Sophie Turner and Blake Lively at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, October 1.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter looked like a proud girlfriend as she pointed out something in the field to Blake, who was standing next to her. The "Gossip Girl" alum came with her husband Ryan Reynolds while his longtime pal Hugh Jackman also tagged along.

Taylor Swift was spotted with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy at the Chiefs' game against the Jets.

At one point during the game, Taylor flashed a heart to the adoring crowd. She was also cheering on Travis, raising her glass and lifting her hands up. She looked giddy during the game, putting her hands on her cheeks while watching her beau.

Newly single Sophie remained calm most of the time though she appeared in good spirits as she flashed a smile during the game. Meanwhile, Hugh was seemingly absorbed into the game like most of the audience members, looking excited and sharing a laugh with pal Ryan. The Aussie hunk was sitting next to "Stranger Things" EP Shawn Levy.

One day before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jets, Taylor enjoyed a night out with Sophie, Blake and her new friend Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate and pal Patrick Mahomes. The women dined at hotspot Emilio's Ballato in Soho.

As for Travis, he grabbed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking District. After being seen separately in New York City, Travis apparently spent the night at Taylor's apartment. He was caught leaving the Grammy winner's residence around 11 A.M. on Sunday.

The 33-year-old athlete was seen leaving the pop star's parking garage in her black Range Rover. The car then arrived at his hotel in New Jersey. It was said that the footballer was in good spirits and even said "good morning" to eyewitnesses while heading into his hotel.

