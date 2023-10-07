 

Clayton Echard Shares 'Good News' After Paternity Test Results Come Out

Clayton Echard Shares 'Good News' After Paternity Test Results Come Out
In a video posted on his Instagram account, the former 'Bachelor' star shares the results of the paternity test, which confirms that he is not the father of his ex's unborn twin babies.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard's paternity test results have come out. The reality TV star made use of his Instagram account to share the results, which confirmed that he is not the father of his ex's unborn twin babies.

"Listen, it's Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news and who has got the good news today? I got the good news today," Echard revealed via an Instagram video on Friday, October 6.

The 30-year-old went on to say to his followers, "The test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present. Let's go baby! I knew that was going to happen and thankfully five months of torture can finally be put to rest."

Referring to his ex-girlfriend Susie Evans' 2022 infidelity accusations, Echard added, "Two false accusations in two years - I really don't want to look ahead to next year to see what will happen. I think two false accusations in a lifetime is enough." He concluded, "This has been a trying time but I learned so much about myself and now back to the regularly scheduled program."

Back in August, Echard was hit with a lawsuit by an unnamed woman who claimed that he's the father of her unborn twins. He denied the accusations, saying that he never had sex with the said woman. "I've been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person," he wrote on social media.

Later in September, Echard posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of a receipt for a paternity test from the parental diagnostic testing center Ravgen Diagnostics for the amount of $725. "This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free," he said at the time.

Echard shared that he "will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September," while the woman would contribute her sample on October 2. "Results will then take about a week to get back. I believe we're all on the same page now," he added.

