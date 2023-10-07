 

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music
Instagram
Music

Just after releasing his new album 'For All the Dogs', the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker wants to take a break from music to focus on his health amid 'craziest' issues with his stomach.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake is taking a hiatus from making music to focus on his health. The 36-year-old rap star has announced his plans to step back from the music business for "maybe a year" as he's been having the "craziest problems" with his stomach.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit. I'm gonna be honest. I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won't make music for a little bit. I'm gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough," Drake - who has just released his latest album, "For All the Dogs" - told SiriusXM's "Sound 42".

  Editors' Pick

Drake revealed that he's determined to overcome his health problems before he returns to the music business. The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker said, "I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I'm going to do that."

Drake - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - isn't sure when he'll return to the music scene. The rapper admitted that he could actually be absent from the business for more than a year.

The chart-topping star shared, "I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So I'm gonna lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe, maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'
Related Posts
'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Artist of the Week: Drake

Artist of the Week: Drake

Latest News
'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'
  • Oct 07, 2023

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary
  • Oct 07, 2023

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President
  • Oct 07, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'
  • Oct 07, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music
  • Oct 07, 2023

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Most Read
Justin Bieber Allegedly Plans Final Album And 2024 Coachella Performance Before Retirement
Music

Justin Bieber Allegedly Plans Final Album And 2024 Coachella Performance Before Retirement

SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'