Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney reportedly needs 'serious rest and relaxation' following controversy over her knife dancing so she took her friends to a luxury vacation in an exotic location.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears reportedly took a group of friends on a blowout holiday on Marlon Brando's private island last weekend. The pop star posted video footage showing her on a plane heading towards an exotic location and now it's been reported that the singer's pals joined her on a trip to French Polynesia where they headed to the island bought by the Hollywood actor in the 1960s which now boasts a luxury resort named in his honour.

Britney needed some "serious rest and relaxation" after coming under fire over a video which showed her dancing around her home waving knives so she headed to the Brando Resort with her pals, a source told TMZ.com.

Britney's video showed a male friend sitting next to her on the journey and the insider dismissed speculation he is a potential new boyfriend following her split from husband Sam Asghari over the summer - insisting the unnamed man is just an "acquaintance."

The singer previously sparked concern after posting a video on Instagram which showed her seemingly dancing around her California mansion waving a pair of knives around.

Police later confirmed they carried out a welfare check at her home, but Britney spoke out to insist the knives were "props" and she was just taking inspiration from Shakira's recent performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) during which the singer performed with a pair of daggers.

In a post on Instagram, Britney explained, "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favourite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

