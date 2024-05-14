Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash for Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris in Mother's Day Tribute for 2nd Time

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Chris Pratt draws criticism for failing to acknowledge former wife Anna Faris in his Mother's Day post for the second consecutive year, sparking a debate on social media.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - For the second year in a row, Chris Pratt has found himself at the center of a social media storm after his Mother's Day tributes did not include his ex-wife, Anna Faris, mother of his first child, Jack. Pratt, known for his roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," opted to celebrate his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt, in his posts, leaving out Faris.

This omission has sparked a debate among fans and critics alike regarding the etiquette and expectations of acknowledging past relationships in family celebrations.

Chris Pratt shared heartfelt messages on social media, wishing a happy Mother's Day "to all the mamas out there," with a particular focus on Schwarzenegger, who he praised for her role as a mother to their daughters, Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 1, and as a stepmother to his son, Jack.

Despite his intent to celebrate the mothers in his life, Pratt's failure to mention Faris, with whom he was married from 2009 to 2017, did not sit well with many. Some social media users were quick to criticize Pratt for excluding Faris, pointing out that acknowledging the mother of his first child would have been respectful and appropriate.

One user commented, "And Ana?," highlighting the oversight. Others drew comparisons to public figures like Tom Brady, who managed to acknowledge his exes in a similar context, suggesting Pratt could have done the same.

However, not all feedback was negative; some fans defended Pratt's decision, suggesting that obligations to publicly recognize ex-partners on social media should not be assumed. Defenders pointed out potential private gestures of gratitude that Pratt could have extended towards Faris and questioned if similar expectations were held for Faris regarding Father's Day tributes to Pratt.

This incident is not Pratt's first encounter with online controversy related to his family. Previously, he faced backlash for a post thanking Schwarzenegger for their "healthy daughter," which some interpreted as insensitive given his son Jack's health issues at birth. Pratt later expressed his distress over the situation in a Men's Health interview, underlining the lasting impact such public discourse can have on his family.

As debates on social media etiquette, privacy, and the dynamics of blended families continue, Pratt's Mother's Day posts shed light on the complexities of public life and the scrutiny that follows personal decisions in the digital age.