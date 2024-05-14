Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Refuses to Take Crown After Winner UmaSofia Srivastava Quit

Instagram Celebrity

Stephanie Skinner has turned down the opportunity assume the Miss Teen USA title, showing support for UmaSofia and Miss USA Noelia Voigt amid allegations of 'toxic work environment.'

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - The Miss USA Organization, a storied institution in American pageantry since 1952, finds itself in uncharted waters as it confronts a cascade of resignations and allegations that have rocked its foundation.

In a shocking turn of events, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down from their esteemed positions, citing personal reasons and misalignments with the organization's direction. These departures mark the first time in the pageant's history that titleholders have voluntarily relinquished their crowns.

In the midst of attempting to crown a new Miss Teen USA for 2023, the organization faced another setback as first runner-up Stephanie Skinner declined to assume the title. Skinner, citing a previous commitment to a research career opportunity in Thailand, expressed her decision as a difficult one and offered support for Noelia and UmaSofia.

"Although I do not know exactly what Noelia and Uma went through to lead them to resign, I am sending them immense love and support," she said Her refusal to step in as Miss Teen USA underscores the prevailing unease and the pressing need for reassessment within the organization.

Before the two pageant queens quit, the organization's social media director, Claudia Michelle, cited a "toxic work environment" and mistreatment as she left. These incidents have cast a long shadow over the Miss USA Organization, prompting scrutiny and calls for transparency.

Voigt's public resignation statement, cryptically hinting at her struggles and advocating for mental health, led to speculation about the true nature of her departure. Further intrigue was added by a leaked portion of her resignation letter to the press, revealing a "toxic work environment" that took a severe toll on her health. This revelation has ignited widespread concern and speculation about the conditions faced by participants behind the scenes of the glitzy pageant.

In the aftermath of these revelations, The CW Network, which had recently extended its contract to air the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, announced it is reconsidering its relationship with the pageants. This response from a major broadcasting partner underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential impacts on the future of the pageants.

Despite the turmoil, the Miss USA Organization has stated that the well-being of its titleholders is a "top priority," though it has yet to directly address the allegations of a toxic workplace. As the organization scrambles to find successors for the vacated titles, all eyes are on how the organization will navigate these turbulent times and what changes, if any, will be made to restore its luster and integrity.