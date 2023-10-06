Halle Bailey's Hair Transformation Photos May Feature Clue to Her Alleged Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Fans are more convinced that the 'Little Mermaid' actress is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG after she debuts her new short hair on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Speculation regarding Halle Bailey's alleged pregnancy is mounting after she showed off her dramatic hair transformation. Fans believe they spotted a clue about her eating for two in one of her recent Instagram posts.

In late September, the singer/actress made use of her social media account to let out photos of her new hair. In the images, the 23-year-old star traded her usually long locks for a short bob. "short hair don't care," she captioned the images.

While many were gushing over Halle's new look in the comments section, one user spotted the alleged clue to her pregnancy after observing her facial features. The said person wrote, "Ok I love you Halle but is it me or is her nose spreading? If you are pregnant please embrace it it's a beautiful thing!"

This prompted other users to also weigh in on Halle's nose, with a second user saying, "No, it's not you, I see it too, congrats to her!" A third insinuated, "That nose doing what noses do when ..."

Another claimed, "That is the first thing I noticed! She is hiding the belly, baby that nose is." A fifth joked, "Girl the streets saying you got a little mermaid on the way," while another follower asked, "Is that nose rounding?"

Halle has been rumored to be pregnant since August after she was spotted walking in the background with what appeared to be a baby bump during her boyfriend DDG's live stream. The speculation was reignited last month following Halle's appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Angel" songstress, who was on hand as presenter along with her sister Chloe Bailey, reportedly "stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed." An insider told Page Six that "when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to."

The actress/singer also opted for a long, flowing orange dress while introducing a performance by Maneskin on stage. A source said of her look at the event, "The orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide."

Recently, it was reported that her alleged pregnancy led to her removal from Oscar consideration for "The Little Mermaid (2023)". As noted by Media Take Out, a screenshot from Disney's website from a few weeks ago showed that they submitted Halle's song "For the First Time" for Best Original Song nomination. However, as of Sunday, October 1, Disney made a change on their website and removed Halle's song from Oscar consideration.

Should Halle be nominated for Best Original Song, she will be required to perform the song live on stage during the ceremony as it has been the tradition for all Best Original Song nominees for years. Halle is still submitted for Oscar consideration for Best Actress, but the category does not require a nominated actress to attend the event, which is schedule to take place on March 10, 2024, in person.

