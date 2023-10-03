Halle Bailey Removed From Oscar Consideration for 'Little Mermaid' Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

Disney has removed the singer/actress from Oscar consideration for Best Original Song, which will require her to perform the song on stage during the ceremony should it get nominated.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey's alleged pregnancy is apparently starting to have ramifications to her career. The singer/actress has been removed from Oscar consideration for "The Little Mermaid (2023)" amid persistent rumors that she is currently expecting a child with her rapper beau DDG.

As noted by Media Take Out, a screenshot from Disney's website from a few weeks ago showed that they submitted Halle's song "For the First Time" for Best Original Song nomination. However, as of Sunday, October 1, Disney made a change on their website and removed Halle's song from Oscar consideration.

While Halle had a high chance to score an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, this could be complicated for the rumored pregnant star. She will be required to perform the song live on stage during the ceremony as it has been the tradition for all Best Original Song nominees for years.

It should be noted though that Halle is still submitted for Oscar consideration for Best Actress. The category does not require a nominated actress to attend the event, which is schedule to take place on March 10, 2024, in person.

Rumors of Halle's supposed pregnancy first surfaced in August. During her boyfriend DDG's live stream, she was spotted walking in the background with what appeared to be a baby bump. Fans also noted that her recent photos on social media always featured her wearing baggy clothes to hide her belly. Moreover, a photo and video circulating online appeared to show the 23-year-old with sticking out belly.

The speculation was reignited last month following Halle's appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Angel" songstress, who was on hand as presenter along with her sister Chloe Bailey, reportedly "stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed." An insider told Page Six that "when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to."

The actress/singer also opted for a long, flowing orange dress while introducing a performance by Maneskin on stage. A source said of her look at the event, "The orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide."

Neither Halle nor DDG has responded to the speculation, but Chloe came to her sister's defense back in August. During an Instagram Live session, she said, "And y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Amen. Hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways..."

