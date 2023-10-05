Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Instagram Celebrity

The singer, who is known for one of her songs titled 'Drivers License', makes jaws drop by sharing via social media a steamy picture featuring her striking a pose on a bed.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo did not shy away from sharing a sultry selfie. Making use of social media, the singer, who is known for one of her songs titled "Drivers License", uploaded the picture wherein she rocked a skimpy red tank top.

On Wednesday, October 4, the 20-year-old songstress released a new racy photo of herself via Instagram. In the snap, she looked stunning in a red camisole that came with two spaghetti straps. Keeping her accessories minimal, she donned a silver ear stud. She was striking a pose and looking straight at the camera while lying on a white bed sheet.

In the photo, Olivia appeared fresh with glam on her face. She eyelined her eyes with quite long wings and created a natural look on her filled-in eyebrows. To match with her top, she used a bright red lipstick. She appeared to have used soft orange blush on her cheeks. She also left a little sparkle on her cheek bones, nose and slightly above her lips with highlighter.

Later on that night, Olivia made an appearance at the Grammy Museum and had an interview with veteran songwriter/producer Linda Perry. During the chat, she opened up about the reason why she likes writing songs. "If I don't write songs, I really don't feel like myself," she began revealing at the event, per Variety.

"It's the way that I process everything. It's the way I decide how I feel about the world. It just makes me happy. It makes me angry. It's everything to me," she expressed. "I think there's definitely a lot of darkness in me, as there is with anyone. I've always loved how, in writing melodies and hooks and lyrics, you can express that in a way that isn't easily expressible in everyday life."

The "Vampire" singer went on to elaborate, "Sometimes people meet me and get to know me and they're always like, 'Wow, you're such a happy bubbly girl, [but] you write such depressing-a** songs.' But I think songwriting is a medium for you to express the inexpressible and just figure out how you feel. And that's why I've always loved it, ever since I was a kid."

