Khloe Kardashian Snaps at Tristan Thompson While Discussing His 'Traumatic' Scandals

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reflected on the lowest point in their relationship. In the Thursday, October 5 episode of "The Kardashians", the NBA star claimed that he's in the midst of a personal journey as he questioned why he "hurt" people closest to him.

"I think going down this journey that I've been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?' " Tristan told Khloe, with whom he shares two kids together. "I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You're my best friend. I meet my person-how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?"

However, Khloe didn't seem to be moved when the Canadian athlete called her his person. "I'm not saying I don't believe him but I've heard this and, of course, it's angered me before," she said in a confessional. "Because I'm like, 'Well, if I f**king am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times."

Referring to Tristan's multiple infidelity scandals, the Good American founder continued, This isn't like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Despite their complicated history, Khloe welcomed Tristan and his brother Amari to her house after their mom Andrea passed away. "No matter what, we're not a family of, 'eye for an eye,' especially in times of need," she said. "That's when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great. And I'm not justifying anything you've done. I mean, obviously everything you did, it was f**ked up and I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me."

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star further stressed, "If what you say is true if you really thought I was your person or whatever you just said, then that means you'll feel that much more affected by losing me and want to change, for yourself-not because there's a prize at the end of it." She added, "We're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids, so I'm not going to fight that and I'm going to make sure it's as nice as possible, for me."

The 39-year-old also shared how big of impact Tristan's scandal on her. "I mean, what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident, it was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me and my life, so I'm not going to forget it," she divulged, "but I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature. And show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents."

