Madonna Grinds on Boyfriend Josh Popper at Her Son David's 18th Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

When celebrating her son's special day along with her family and friends in New York City, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker is caught on camera dancing with her boyfriend.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has had a blast with Josh Popper during a wild party. When celebrating her son David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie's 18th birthday at a bash, the "Material Girl" hitmaker was spotted grinding on her boyfriend.

On Sunday, September 24, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop attended a birthday party in honor of David at hotspot The Fleur Room in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. During the festivities, she could be seen passionately dancing with her beau Josh.

Not stopping there, Madonna also gyrated on performance artist and choreographer Ivy Mugler as well as her back-up dancer Dana Pajarillaga. At one point, the singer stepped on a dance floor and had a dance with a male guest.

The seven-time Grammy winner did not forget to have a toast with David, who was seen smiling adorably to his mother. At the wild bash, the birthday boy also showed off his dancing skills and blew out the candles on his cake, which was decorated with a "Banda Boy" album cover from one of his school portraits with an "explicit lyrics" sticker.

Madonna's younger children, 17-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James as well as 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, also enjoyed the party. The twins even hit the disc jockey decks. In the meantime, Madonna's other kids, 26-year-old Lourdes Leon and 23-year-old Rocco Ritchie, were noticeably absent from the special event.

For the occasion, Madonna looked stunning in a short black blazer dress that came with huge colorful safety pins on its front side and a pair of black netted thighs. She added a pair of sparkling silver sunglasses, silver knee-high boots, a silver chain necklace and a black handbag with shimmering "THIEF" embellishments to complete the look.

A few days after the event, the pop icon uploaded a video from the epic bash on her Instagram page. Along with it, she wished David a happy birthday by writing, "Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! Tribal Name -Senzangakona- Descendant of the Ngoni And Zulu Tribes! It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!"

The "Like a Prayer" singer went on to gush, "Your name means 'Speak the truth'! I couldn't think of a better name for an artist! You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! [black heart emoji] MW. You light up like the brightest star! @raisingmalawi," adding a slew of yellow star emojis.

Madonna, along with her former husband Guy Ritchie, adopted David during the former couple's humanitarian trip to Malawi back in 2006. The two adopted him from orphanage Home of Hope, which is located in the capital city of Lilongwe.

