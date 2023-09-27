'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

ABC Celebrity

The long-running ABC series returns for a new season with brand new 14 celebrity contestants, including Ariana Madix, Alyson Hannigan, Matt Walsh and Jamie Lynn Spears among others, hitting the ballroom.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" premiered its highly-anticipated season 32 on Tuesday night, September 26. The long-running ABC series with brand new 14 celebrity contestants, including Ariana Madix, Alyson Hannigan, Matt Walsh and Jamie Lynn Spears among others, hitting the ballroom. As for the host, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough took over the hosting duties from Tyra Banks in the new season.

Before the first pair performed, "Dancing with the Stars" revealed a sweet tribute for its late judge Len Goodman, who passed away on April 22. It was announced that the show's coveted top prize, re-christened the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Later, Xochitl Gomez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy kicked off the night with a Cha Cha. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the 17-year-old star for her charisma, though Carrie Ann noted that she lost her timing just a hair. Derek Hough, meanwhile, said she had so much personality and beautiful long limbs. The pair got 18 out of 30.

Following it up were Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, who opted for a Foxtrot. Derek was surprised by how effortless the routine looked, while Bruno Tonioli dubbed their performance a Foxtrot with a sunny disposition. The judges gave them 16 out of 30.

Dancing a Cha Cha were Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson. Bruno pointed out that Tyson lost the timing and had too many improper heel leads. Carrie Ann said that he appeared heavy when he stepped, though she noted that he had lots of potential. Tyson and Jenna received 12 out of 30.

As for Alyson and her partner Sasha Farber, they hit the ballroom to dance a Salsa for the premiere episode. Derek said that their performance was enjoyable, but Alyson needed to work on her timing. Bruno also talked about timing, adding that she had to do the steps on the beat. Alyson and Sasha got 13 out of 30.

Performing next were Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, who danced a Cha Cha. Derek said it was a timid performance. Carrie Ann told him to raise his eyes and present himself more. Harry and Rylee earned 12 out of 30.

Also dancing a Cha Cha on the premiere night were Jason Mraz and Daniel Karagach. Bruno praised the singer, saying that he had good foot placement and leg placement. Echoing the sentiment, Carrie Ann dubbed the routine the best dance of the night so far. The performance got Jason and Daniel 21 out of 30, the highest score so far.

Later, Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten hit the ballroom to dance a Tango. Carrie Ann thought the dance felt a little forced instead of the proper tension of a Tango. As for Derek, he said that Jamie was better than she thought she was. Bruno pointed out that there were a lot of mistakes and that she needed to work on her strength in the core. The pair got 15 out of 30.



Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart followed it up with a Salsa. Derek said that the Salsa was too hard, while Bruno noticed a lot of mishaps in the foot work. Carrie Ann also said that the footwork needs less stomping and more refinement. The judges gave them 18 out of 30.



Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong impressed the judges with their performance of Tango. Bruno loved Lele's passion with Carrie Ann saying that she was a powerful woman on the dance floor. Derek called it strong and fantastic, but she needed to watch her turns. Lele and Brandon earned 19 out of 30.



It was later time for Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko to take the stage to dance a Cha Cha. Carrie said it was elegant and refined, adding that Len would have loved it. Bruno added, "You've got it, don't doubt yourself." The twosome got 17 out of 30.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater then joined forces for a Jive. Derek said it was a great first dance. Bruno dubbed it confident and enthusiastic, but he needs to work on sharpening his kicks and flicks. They got 15 out of 30.

Up next, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev hoped to impress the judges with a Tango. Bruno loved their great staccato movements. Carrie Ann couldn't believe they're this good for week one, calling the routine stunning and elegant. The judges gave the pair 22 out of 30.

Matt and his partner Koko Iwasaki, meanwhile, chose to dance a Cha Cha. Carrie Ann said it was fun to watch, though he needed a lot of work. Bruno loved the routing, calling it "surreal" and "entertaining." The judges gave the two 12 out of 30.

Ariana and Pasha Pashkov rounded out the night as they opted to dance a Tango for their first performance. Derek said it was incredible and said that the "Vanderpump Rules" star had power and beautiful frame, though he noticed some foot problems. Bruno added it was "red hot," focused, sharp and totally committed. However, he pointed out that she wobbled on the spin. Ariana and Pasha earned 21 out of 30.

It was time for the results. Jamie Lynn, Harry, Adrian, Barry, Williams, Mira, Charity, Ariana, Jason, Xochitl, Lele, Alyson and Tyson were safe. That meant Mauricio and Matt were the bottom two celebs and one of them would be eliminated. The first pair to be sent home in the premiere episode was Matt and Koko!

You can share this post!