 

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show
Instagram
Music

While the majority of the fans take part in the Grammy winner's 'Everybody on Mute' challenge, one man is caught on camera screaming 'Woo!' after the singer tells the crowd to be silent.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - The BeyHive wasn't playing when it came to the "Mute Challenge" at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour". When the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker was performing in Houston, one female fan was caught hitting a male concertgoer for hollering during the challenge.

In a now-viral video taken from the Sunday, September 24 concert, a man was seen screaming "Woo!" after the Grammy winner told the crowd to be silent during her performance of "Energy". Upset by the incident, a woman around his seat smacked him and yelled, "Shut the f**k up."

The man, however, was seemingly unbothered by the incident. He even laughed off the altercation.

  Editors' Pick

There have been some headline-making moment at Beyonce "Renaissance" shows. Recently, it was unveiled that Beyonce's team flew a man named Jon Hetherington to her show after he was initially denied boarding a flight due to his wheelchair.

Jon, who has cerebral palsy, was supposed to see Beyonce in Seattle, Washington. Unfortunately, when he went to board the Alaska Airlines flight, he was allegedly told that he couldn't take his electric wheelchair onboard the plane. "Ableism strikes again. After waiting 25 years, I'm not seeing @beyonce tonight," he lamented in a video shared on Instagram.

Having caught wind of Jon's post with the help of Bey Hive, Beyonce's team arranged a flight for him to see her in Texas. Jon eventually managed to see the Grammy-winning singer in person. He even took a photo with Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles.

"There is much that I will say in the coming days about what tonight means to me. There are some things I'll keep for myself. Truly an honor to meet you, @mstinaknowles!" the lucky fan wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all that you've done and given the world. We're so grateful."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the 'Hard Lessons' After Dating Pete Davidson

Madonna Grinds on Boyfriend Josh Popper at Her Son David's 18th Birthday Party
Related Posts
Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Latest News
Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization
  • Sep 27, 2023

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43
  • Sep 27, 2023

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse
  • Sep 27, 2023

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives
  • Sep 27, 2023

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Turned Off by Her Suitor's 'Exposed Ankles'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Turned Off by Her Suitor's 'Exposed Ankles'

Most Read
Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song
Music

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Usher Vows His Super Bowl Performance Will Be 'a Moment to Remember'

Usher Vows His Super Bowl Performance Will Be 'a Moment to Remember'

Artist of the Week: Drake

Artist of the Week: Drake

Ozzy Osbourne Hoped to Join Slipknot

Ozzy Osbourne Hoped to Join Slipknot

Bob Dylan Makes Surprise Appearance at Farm Aid

Bob Dylan Makes Surprise Appearance at Farm Aid

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'