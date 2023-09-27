Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Instagram Music

While the majority of the fans take part in the Grammy winner's 'Everybody on Mute' challenge, one man is caught on camera screaming 'Woo!' after the singer tells the crowd to be silent.

AceShowbiz - The BeyHive wasn't playing when it came to the "Mute Challenge" at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour". When the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker was performing in Houston, one female fan was caught hitting a male concertgoer for hollering during the challenge.

In a now-viral video taken from the Sunday, September 24 concert, a man was seen screaming "Woo!" after the Grammy winner told the crowd to be silent during her performance of "Energy". Upset by the incident, a woman around his seat smacked him and yelled, "Shut the f**k up."

The man, however, was seemingly unbothered by the incident. He even laughed off the altercation.

There have been some headline-making moment at Beyonce "Renaissance" shows. Recently, it was unveiled that Beyonce's team flew a man named Jon Hetherington to her show after he was initially denied boarding a flight due to his wheelchair.

Jon, who has cerebral palsy, was supposed to see Beyonce in Seattle, Washington. Unfortunately, when he went to board the Alaska Airlines flight, he was allegedly told that he couldn't take his electric wheelchair onboard the plane. "Ableism strikes again. After waiting 25 years, I'm not seeing @beyonce tonight," he lamented in a video shared on Instagram.

Having caught wind of Jon's post with the help of Bey Hive, Beyonce's team arranged a flight for him to see her in Texas. Jon eventually managed to see the Grammy-winning singer in person. He even took a photo with Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles.

"There is much that I will say in the coming days about what tonight means to me. There are some things I'll keep for myself. Truly an honor to meet you, @mstinaknowles!" the lucky fan wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all that you've done and given the world. We're so grateful."

