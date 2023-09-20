 

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' pro member believes the show should halt the upcoming season 'out of respect' for the picketing actors and writers in the industry.

  Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke insists "Dancing with the Stars" should be postponed amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. The 39-year-old dancer left her long-running role as a professional on the ABC competition show last year but amid the strike - which has come about because of concerns over wages for actors and creators in the industry alike, AI technology, and how the profits of digital streaming on services such as Netflix and Disney+ can be divided - admitted that the upcoming season should possibly be delayed until a later date out of "respect" for the industry.

"I think in order for us to really make changes, we have to stick together 100%. But then there's also the people that would love to see the show and just to, you know, obviously put a smile on their face. But I just, I think out of respect to just the industry, right?" she told ETCanada.

Her comments come just days after Hollywood star Drew Barrymore announced that she would be delaying the start date of her self-titled talk show amid the strike and Cheryl went on to add that those in the industry need to "stick together" during the fight.

  

She added, "Like, you know, Drew Barrymore just recently, I believe, pulled out. And I think in order for us to really make changes, we have to stick together 100%."

The strike has caused the biggest shutdown in Hollywood for more than 60 years because the Writers Guild Strike is also on strike, which means that the majority of entertainment projects in the US have been forced to cease production.

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, said in a press conference, "At some point, you have to say no, 'We are not going to take this anymore!' You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not change the contract too. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all in trouble."

