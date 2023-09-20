 

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com/Instagra
Celebrity

OnlyFans content creator Sami Sheen, 19, reveals her plan to get a boob job, insisting the plastic surgery will 'save her life' from her nicotine addiction.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen claims her boob job will "save her life" by helping her overcome her nicotine addiction. The 19-year-old OnlyFans model - who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards - has revealed her struggle with being addicted to nicotine for the last five years as she asked for advice on how to quit as she's been left with "absolutely no choice."

"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before. I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf*****. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that," she said on TikTok this week.

Sami noted she typically keeps her life "private" because "people are very judgemental," but she wanted to open up about her addiction to vaping because "there's a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."

She explained, "I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f****** years... I tried quitting multiple times. It's really f****** hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr."

  Editors' Pick

"Have I started reading it? No, because I don't want to quit. Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don't want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off."

However, she now feels like "the time has come" where she has "absolutely no choice," even though she's "freaking the f*** out" and has even considered delaying her procedure out of fear over quitting nicotine.

She told her followers, "If you have any tips on how to quit, please let me know. I'm really scared to try the gum. I don't want to f****** throw up... I think that's a big reason why I haven't quit. I've already tried the lollipops and the LifeSavers and the little fidget toys. None of it works, OK? Someone referred a hypnotist to me, so I texted the hypnotist and he never texted me back."

Sami wants to find a way to quit with "the last amount of withdrawal symptoms" because her "whole life revolves around" nicotine. She added, "I'm really scared to post this, because people are very judgmental and I don't want this to get blown up. I just want the people that are struggling to please give me their advice and tell me what helped you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal
Related Posts
Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Treats Fans to Her 'Riskiest Content' After 'Not a Porn Star' Claim

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Treats Fans to Her 'Riskiest Content' After 'Not a Porn Star' Claim

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Aims to 'Bother' Her Father With 'Sex-Worker' Label

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Aims to 'Bother' Her Father With 'Sex-Worker' Label

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Insists She 'Not a Porn Star' Despite Revealing 'Sex-Worker' Routine

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Insists She 'Not a Porn Star' Despite Revealing 'Sex-Worker' Routine

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Defends Her 'Sex Worker' Job Despite Not Sharing Topless Content

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Defends Her 'Sex Worker' Job Despite Not Sharing Topless Content

Latest News
Chanel Iman and Fiance Davon Proudly Introduce Newborn Daughter
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chanel Iman and Fiance Davon Proudly Introduce Newborn Daughter

Cara Delevingne Fuming at Twitter/X Over Slow Response After Her Account Was Hacked
  • Sep 20, 2023

Cara Delevingne Fuming at Twitter/X Over Slow Response After Her Account Was Hacked

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age
  • Sep 20, 2023

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal
  • Sep 20, 2023

Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split
  • Sep 20, 2023

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction
  • Sep 20, 2023

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction

Most Read
Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car
Celebrity

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance