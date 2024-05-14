 
Wendy Williams' $4.5M NYC Penthouse Sold by Guardian Lower Than Original Price
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, the former TV personality's cherished Manhattan penthouse, which she bought for $4.5 million in July 2021, has been sold off by her guardian at a loss.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has lost her dream penthouse. According to a new report, the former TV personality's cherished Manhattan penthouse, which she bought for $4.5 million in July 2021, has been sold off by her guardian at a loss.

It's said that the transaction for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was closed on May 10. It was sold for $3.75 million, $822,000 lower than the original price.

A source revealed Wendy's current situation after she's diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The source told New York Post, "Wendy's dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation."

  Editors' Pick

Prior to selling the house, Wendy was said to have been in financial issues. She reportedly was forced to sell all personal belongings housed within the property, including her iconic purple chair which was a signature fixture on "Hot Topics" from her now-canceled daytime talk show "The Wendy Williams Show".

The 59-year-old also faces issues regarding taxes. The radio host allegedly owed more than half of a million dollars in unpaid taxes, which resulted in a federal tax lien. The lien was first generated this past January, and reported to officials with New York City's finance department the following month.

Wendy's guardian team revealed her dementia diagnosis back in February, a few days before "Where Is Wendy Williams?" documentary premiered. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the team announced in a statement.

"Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," her team continued. "Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Producers of Wendy Williams Docuseries Accuse Her Guardian of Not Providing Adequate Care

Producers of Wendy Williams Docuseries Accuse Her Guardian of Not Providing Adequate Care

Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused by Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter of Draining Her Money

Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused by Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter of Draining Her Money

Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Ex Kevin Hunter Pay Back $112K in Alimony

Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Ex Kevin Hunter Pay Back $112K in Alimony

Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused of Blocking Documentary to Silence Criticism

Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused of Blocking Documentary to Silence Criticism

Latest News
Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'
  • May 14, 2024

Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store
  • May 14, 2024

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues
  • May 14, 2024

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
  • May 14, 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'
  • May 14, 2024

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola
  • May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola