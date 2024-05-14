Wendy Williams' $4.5M NYC Penthouse Sold by Guardian Lower Than Original Price

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the former TV personality's cherished Manhattan penthouse, which she bought for $4.5 million in July 2021, has been sold off by her guardian at a loss.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has lost her dream penthouse. It's said that the transaction for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was closed on May 10. It was sold for $3.75 million, $822,000 lower than the original price.

It's said that the transaction for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was closed on May 10. It was sold for $3.75 million, $822,000 lower than the original price.

A source revealed Wendy's current situation after she's diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The source told New York Post, "Wendy's dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation."

Prior to selling the house, Wendy was said to have been in financial issues. She reportedly was forced to sell all personal belongings housed within the property, including her iconic purple chair which was a signature fixture on "Hot Topics" from her now-canceled daytime talk show "The Wendy Williams Show".

The 59-year-old also faces issues regarding taxes. The radio host allegedly owed more than half of a million dollars in unpaid taxes, which resulted in a federal tax lien. The lien was first generated this past January, and reported to officials with New York City's finance department the following month.

Wendy's guardian team revealed her dementia diagnosis back in February, a few days before "Where Is Wendy Williams?" documentary premiered. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the team announced in a statement.

"Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," her team continued. "Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."