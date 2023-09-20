 

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor is no longer able to make money off his YouTube channel after the Google-owned company decided to suspend his monetization.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - YouTube has blocked the monetisation of Russell Brand's channel. The company has announced the decision after ruling the 48-year-old comedian violated the platform's "Creator Responsibility policy" after allegations from six women ranging from rape and sexual abuse to emotional and physical abuse.

"We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator's off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community," YouTube said in a statement.

It's said his channel has been suspended from the YouTube Partner Program "following serious allegations." The move means the channel is "no longer able to monetise on YouTube" while the decision applies to any channels which could be owned or operated by Brand.

In the platform's creator responsibility guidelines, it's stated that "if a creator's off-platform behaviour harms users, employees, or ecosystem, the platform may take action to protect its community, including by suspending monetisation."

  Editors' Pick

It continues, "When a creator is suspended from the YouTube partner programme, they are prohibited from using a new or alternate channel to circumvent our enforcement decision."

Brand has been dropped by his talent agency, Tavistock Wood, and it is not yet clear if his long-term publicist is still representing the comic. He has also had upcoming shows on his "Bipolarisation" tour cancelled by the promoter that were set to go ahead this week.

Four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse between 2006 and 2013 as part of a joint investigation into the actor's treatment of women by The Times and Sunday Times newspapers, as well as Channel 4's "Dispatches" programme.

A fifth accused him of abuse during their 2007 relationship in a memoir she published in 2014. The Metropolitan Police said on Monday, September 18 a woman had contacted them on Sunday, September 17 saying she was sexually assaulted by the entertainer in Soho, central London, in 2003.

Brand denies all the accusations against him and has said any of his relationships have been "consensual."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billy Miller's Mom Breaks Silence on the Cause of His Death

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction
Related Posts
Russell Brand's New Book Halted Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand's New Book Halted Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand Admits to Spitting at His Dancer Ex's Face During His Hedonism Peak

Russell Brand Admits to Spitting at His Dancer Ex's Face During His Hedonism Peak

Russell Brand Scraps Three Shows While Sexual Assault Accusations Against Him Pile Up

Russell Brand Scraps Three Shows While Sexual Assault Accusations Against Him Pile Up

Russell Brand Facing Police Investigation After Sixth Woman Contacted Cops Over Alleged Abuse

Russell Brand Facing Police Investigation After Sixth Woman Contacted Cops Over Alleged Abuse

Latest News
Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction
  • Sep 20, 2023

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Believes Boob Job Will Help Overcome Her Nicotine Addiction

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal
  • Sep 20, 2023

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'
  • Sep 20, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Billy Miller's Mom Breaks Silence on the Cause of His Death
  • Sep 20, 2023

Billy Miller's Mom Breaks Silence on the Cause of His Death

Shannen Doherty Jokes About Her Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko
  • Sep 20, 2023

Shannen Doherty Jokes About Her Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko

Bethenny Frankel Deemed 'Ignorant' After Claiming TJ Maxx Worker Can't Afford Makeup
  • Sep 20, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Deemed 'Ignorant' After Claiming TJ Maxx Worker Can't Afford Makeup

Most Read
Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya
Celebrity

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance