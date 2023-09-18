Kim Kardashian Reacts to Son Saint Flipping the Bird at Paparazzi

Instagram Celebrity

In new pictures circulating online, the 7-year-old son, whom the 'Kardashians' star shares with ex Kanye West, flips the bird at paparazzi after leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's son Saint shocked people when he used a rude hand gesture in a new outing. In new pictures circulating online, the 7-year-old flipped the bird at paparazzi after leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15.

The young kid sported his basketball jersey that she paired with white socks and sneakers. His famous mom, meanwhile, looked sexy in a black corset top. She completed her look with high-waisted baggy jeans, black sunglasses, beige pumps and a black quilted purse.

While making their way out, Saint was seemingly disturbed by the photographers. He giggled while holding his middle finger up to the paparazzi in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant. Kim was quick to scold his son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, as she covered his face with her hand.

Later in the day, "The Kardashians" spent some quality time with her eldest child, North West. She took the 10-year-old to dinner at Nobu Malibu. For the dinner outing, North donned a tee with her own face on it, pink sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

Giving a stark difference with what her younger sibling did to the paparazzi, North appeared to be dancing for the paparazzi waiting at the entrance. As for Kim, the SKIMS founder traded her initial look for a different strapless crop top with a midsection cut out.

Kim previously revealed that North flipped the bird during the family Christmas card photoshoot back in 2021. "They always cry. Nobody gets along," the reality TV star shared in season 1 of Hulu's "The Kardashians". "Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger."

"It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes," the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" added at the time. "Yeah, it's a lot. It's just a lot being a mom." In addition to North and Saint, the SKKN founder shares daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, with Ye.

