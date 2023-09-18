Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host Pool Party in Italy After Renewing Wedding Vows

Instagram Celebrity

One day after holding a ceremony to renew their wedding vows, the 'Chrissy's Court' star and the 'All of Me' hitmaker gather with their loved ones in an outdoor pool overlooking Lake Como.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have celebrated their special occasion with their loved ones. Shortly after renewing their wedding vows in a ceremony, the "Chrissy's Court" star and the "All of Me" hitmaker hosted a pool party in Italy.

On Saturday, September 16, the 37-year-old star and her 44-year-old singer husband held the bash poolside at the Villa Passalacqua hotel. During the event, the couple was joined by four of their children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, other family members as well as friends.

In pictures making their rounds online, Chrissy could be seen sitting on the side of an outdoor swimming pool and dipping her feet up to her knees in the water at one point. During the bash, she was caught on camera taking a number of group pictures with her loved ones. She was also captured holding her youngest son Wren, who was sitting on her lap, while her husband was carrying their youngest daughter Esti in one of his arms.

For the occasion, Chrissy looked fresh and stunning in a dress that had two straps, a plunging neckline design and voluminous skirt. Her long gown came in two tones of yellow color. She added a pair of white-framed black sunglasses, silver strappy open-toe high heels and pearl-drop earrings. Adding a white hair accessory, she beautifully styled her long tresses into loose waves, tied half part of them and parted them in the middle.

In the meantime, John opted to wear an ivory-and-white get-up. The "On Time" singer sported a short-sleeved ivory shirt that came with small floral patterns all over it and a V-neck design. He also donned a pair of matching short pants as well as white slip-on sneakers.

Chrissy and John hosted the pool party one day after the two renewed their wedding vows in front of their family and friends. On Friday, September 15, the couple held the ceremony at the same villa in Lake Como, Italy, as a celebration of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

During the ceremony, Chrissy showed off her back in a sparkling white mini halter neck dress that came with a huge cut-out on its back side and a number of embellishments on its bodice. Meanwhile, John sported a formal look in a white shirt, light blue blazer, a pair of matching ankle-length tailored pants and white loafers with silver details on them.

You can share this post!