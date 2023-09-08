Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is still the force to be reckoned with in hip-hop music. Solidifying her name among A-list artists in the industry, the Grammy winner leads the nominations for the 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards.
The Bronx femcee is tied with 21 Savage as the top nominees with 12 apiece. Her nominations include Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, twice for Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.
21 Savage also scores some of his nods in coveted categories like Hip-Hop Album of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. His other nominations are for Best Collaboration, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Duo or Group, twice for Best Hip-Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.
His "Her Loss" collaborator Drake trails behind with nine nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.
Burna Boy and DJ Khaled score seven nods each, followed by J. Cole with six, Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five a piece. Other notable nominations include, Lil Uzi Vert who scores four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto Mulatto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin receive three nominations each.
"This year's BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion," Connie Orlando, BET's EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement on Thursday, September 7. "We are honored by this year]s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights."
The show will be taped in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere on BET one week later, on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 P.M. ET/PT. Orlando will oversee the annual show along with Jamal Noisette, BET's vp, specials & music programming; Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment; and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon, top execs at Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Complete list of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees:
