 

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
Instagram
Music

The 'Jealousy' raptress and the 'No Heart' emcee are tied as the top nominees with 12 apiece, followed by his 'Her Loss' collaborator Drake with 9 nominations.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is still the force to be reckoned with in hip-hop music. Solidifying her name among A-list artists in the industry, the Grammy winner leads the nominations for the 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Bronx femcee is tied with 21 Savage as the top nominees with 12 apiece. Her nominations include Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, twice for Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.

21 Savage also scores some of his nods in coveted categories like Hip-Hop Album of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. His other nominations are for Best Collaboration, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Duo or Group, twice for Best Hip-Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.

His "Her Loss" collaborator Drake trails behind with nine nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled score seven nods each, followed by J. Cole with six, Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five a piece. Other notable nominations include, Lil Uzi Vert who scores four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto Mulatto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin receive three nominations each.

"This year's BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion," Connie Orlando, BET's EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement on Thursday, September 7. "We are honored by this year]s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights."

The show will be taped in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere on BET one week later, on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 P.M. ET/PT. Orlando will oversee the annual show along with Jamal Noisette, BET's vp, specials & music programming; Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment; and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon, top execs at Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Complete list of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees:

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Best Hip-Hop Video

Best Collaboration

Impact Track

Best Duo or Group

  Editors' Pick

Best Live Performer

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

  • Armani White
  • Central Cee
  • Doechii
  • Finesse2tymes
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Lola Brooke
  • Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

Producer of the Year

Video Director of the Year

DJ of the Year

Best Hip-Hop Platform

  • AllHipHop
  • "Caresha Please"
  • "Drink Champs"
  • Hiphop Dx
  • "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game"
  • "Rap Caviar"
  • "The Breakfast Club"
  • "The Joe Budden Podcast"
  • XXL

Hustler of the Year

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Best International Flow

  • Aka (South Africa)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Central Cee (U.K.)
  • Gazo (France)
  • J Hus (U.K.)
  • K.O (South Africa)
  • Major Rd (Brazil)
  • Ninho (France)
  • Sampa The Great (Zambia)
  • Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Bethenny Frankel Slams Joe Jonas for Allegedly Spinning His and Sophie Turner's Divorce
Related Posts
Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating

Latest News
Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress
  • Sep 08, 2023

Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dance Together at Beyonce's Concert
  • Sep 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dance Together at Beyonce's Concert

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti
  • Sep 08, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Bethenny Frankel Slams Joe Jonas for Allegedly Spinning His and Sophie Turner's Divorce
  • Sep 08, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Slams Joe Jonas for Allegedly Spinning His and Sophie Turner's Divorce

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
  • Sep 08, 2023

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash
  • Sep 08, 2023

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'