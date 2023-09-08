Bethenny Frankel Slams Joe Jonas for Allegedly Spinning His and Sophie Turner's Divorce

Cover Images/Roger Wong/KOI SOJER Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has slammed Joe Jonas for allegedly spinning his and Sophie Turner's divorce. Weighing in on the couple's separation, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" has claimed that the situation is backfiring for the Jonas Brothers singer.

The 52-year-old former reality TV star publicly accused 34-year-old Joe of turning the tables in his and his estranged wife's divorce. In a video she uploaded via TikTok on Thursday, September 7, she pointed out, "It is called killer be killed. So his PR team definitely said, 'We know this is coming and we gotta spin this thing. We gotta go and try to control the ocean.' "

"And [Sophia's] team probably was just not teaming. And now it's a boomerang and it seems like it's backfiring," the ex-Bravolebrity claimed. " 'Cause do not underestimate the intelligence and instincts of women. And I'm hearing all of you, and you know you're smarter than the media in many cases. Not all the time, but I'm just hearing this and it sounds like a camp started camping too soon."

In the footage, Bethenny further discussed, "I just wanna know who his publicist is, because that's what does happen." She elaborated, "It's not that easy to avoid. And you have to avoid it because you cannot mess around with the media. The media is the ocean, okay? Once in a while, you catch a good wave, no problem. But the media, it will just take you over, like a big wave."

"Like, you can't try to mess around with the ocean," Bethenny explained. "You just let the ocean do what it's going to naturally do. Otherwise you will get caught in a riptide. And it seems like his team decided to do what was Offered to me from my former team that represented Kim Kardashian. And they had a whole plan when she got divorced from [Kris Humphries]. Like, the first person who knows what they're doing."

Bethenny's remarks came a few days after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie following their four-year marriage. Submitting court documents on Tuesday, September 5, he cited that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" as the reason behind their separation.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the couple said in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Prior to their separation, Joe and Sophia welcomed their two children, first born daughter Willa in July 2020 and second daughter D.J. in July 2022, together.

