Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Cover Images/Instagram/Milla Cochran Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is said to be 'besotted' with the 25-year-old model, leading his inner circle to believe that he 'is ready to hang up his lothario ways.'

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio "adores" Vittoria Ceretti. The 48-year-old actor has been romantically linked to the 25-year-old model in recent months, and Leonardo is said to be "besotted" with the brunette beauty.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper, "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips."

"It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways," the source dished. "There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."

Leonardo has dated a host of well-known women over the years, including the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, and earlier this year, the Hollywood star was also linked to Gigi Hadid.

However, a source subsequently insisted that they simply "respect each other and have fun when they're together." The insider told Us Weekly, "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends."

Despite this, Gigi is "more than happy living the single life." The blonde beauty, who has Khai, two, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, isn't looking to settle down for the time being, and is instead focused on her career and her daughter.

The insider shared, "They respect each other and have fun when they're together, but it's not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She's more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career."

You can share this post!