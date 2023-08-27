Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Instagram Music

When performing at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as a part of his 'It's All a Blur' tour, the Canadian rap star promises his fans that 'For All the Dogs' is coming soon and it's 'not going to be that much longer.'

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake acknowledged that many of his fans were upset knowing his new album didn't drop this week. When addressing the matter, the "God's Plan" hitmaker admitted that he's still finishing up "For All the Dogs", which he believes will be "worth the wait."

On Friday, August 25, the 36-year-old performed at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as a part of his "It's All a Blur" tour. During his performance, he told the crowd, "I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night... I didn't say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon."

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me," the Canadian rap star further noted. "I'm finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

The four-time Grammy winner went on to double down on his message, "I promise you, this album will be for you." He then stressed, "I promise you, it will be worth the wait."

You can share this post!