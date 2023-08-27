 

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'
Instagram
Music

When performing at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as a part of his 'It's All a Blur' tour, the Canadian rap star promises his fans that 'For All the Dogs' is coming soon and it's 'not going to be that much longer.'

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake acknowledged that many of his fans were upset knowing his new album didn't drop this week. When addressing the matter, the "God's Plan" hitmaker admitted that he's still finishing up "For All the Dogs", which he believes will be "worth the wait."

On Friday, August 25, the 36-year-old performed at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as a part of his "It's All a Blur" tour. During his performance, he told the crowd, "I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night... I didn't say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon."

  Editors' Pick

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me," the Canadian rap star further noted. "I'm finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

The four-time Grammy winner went on to double down on his message, "I promise you, this album will be for you." He then stressed, "I promise you, it will be worth the wait."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday by Hanging Out With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors
Related Posts
Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Latest News
'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie
  • Aug 27, 2023

'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie

Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday by Hanging Out With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors
  • Aug 27, 2023

Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday by Hanging Out With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors

The Killers' Brandon Flowers Having Identity Crisis in His Musical Career
  • Aug 27, 2023

The Killers' Brandon Flowers Having Identity Crisis in His Musical Career

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors
  • Aug 27, 2023

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance
  • Aug 27, 2023

Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'
  • Aug 27, 2023

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry
Music

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her