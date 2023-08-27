Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Celebrity

The real estate broker reportedly looked 'incredibly sad the whole time' while hanging out with a group of people at a Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's now-estranged husband Dalton Gomez seemingly couldn't hide his sadness after their split. The celebrity realtor was spotted looking glum in the first sighting since his and the pop star's divorce rumors emerged.

On Friday night, August 25, Dalton was photographed at a Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood. Sources told TMZ that the 28-year-old was hanging out with a group of people, shooting pool.

In a photo published by the outlet, Dalton's wedding ring was visibly absent from his finger. According to sources, the real estate broker "looked incredibly sad the whole time he was there."

Ariana sparked speculation of having a marital rift with Dalton after ditching her wedding ring at Wimbledon in July. Page Six later claimed, "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

