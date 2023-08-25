Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Music

The Canadian rap star's friend and fellow rapper Lil Yachty previously hinted on Twitter that 'For All the Dogs' wouldn't be released on Friday, August 25.

AceShowbiz - Drake fans were left disappointed since he hasn't released his new music just yet. People were expecting that the Canadian rap star would drop "For All the Dogs' on Friday, August 25, but knowing that it hadn't arrived, they expressed their disappointment on social media.

One person in particular wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It's 12:04 and still no Drake album." The individual made the tweet alongside Donald Trump's mugshot, which was made public after the former president surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening.

Another user let out a black-and-white clip of Drake looking upset as he watched his phone. Alongside the video, the user penned, "I know y'all waited anyways just like me, No Drake tonight." Others joined in the trend by simply writing, "No Drake album."

Drake's friend and fellow rapper Lil Yachty previously hinted that the former's new project wouldn't be dropped this Friday. Yachty was caught liking a tweet that read, "Yeah that Drake album not dropping, no way."

Drake previously teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with Savage that he has a new record "coming soon." The "One Dance" rapper was performing at Chicago's United Center with his collaborator on July 5 when he dropped some big news. He told the crowd, "I have an album coming out soon for y'all."

Drake first announced his upcoming album after releasing his poetry book, "Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness By Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham". One week later, possible tracks from the LP leaked online.

Among the songs hitting the web are "Tried Our Best" and "I'm the Problem", which are said to be included in the upcoming record. Other songs included "416" (feat. Big Sean), "Yves Slatt Laurent", "Calling My Name" (Original Version), "Lose You" (Demo 1) and "Lose You" (Demo 2), though neither of them has been confirmed as authentic Drake songs.

Drake has yet to confirm the "For All the Dogs" release date. However, during his final New York City stop of his and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" spitter informed fans that the album would arrive in "two weeks."

"New York, I'll be back soon," the 36-year-old hip-hop artist declared at the tiime. He then added, "I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks or some s**t."

