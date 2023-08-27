 

Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday by Hanging Out With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors

Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday by Hanging Out With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors
AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has reunited with her baby daddy Darius Jackson. Amid rumors suggesting that they have broken up following the mom-shaming incident, the "Nope" actress and Darius enjoyed a meal together for her 30th birthday.

On Saturday, August 26, Darius went on Instagram Live to document his hangout with Keke. The pair were all smiles they enjoyed some alcoholic beverages to mark her special day.

In the clip, Keke thanked Darius for taking her out to commemorate her latest milestone. "D, know you've been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out," she said. "But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that's so sweet."

"I took you out for your birthday, on your birthday, and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday," Darius replied. Keke then responded, "I love that you're starting to get it."

The "Alice" star went on to joke about why Darius talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign. "My mom's a Virgo, my brother's a Virgo, my best friend's a Virgo, my grandma's a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress. "My partner in crime's a Virgo."

"You're obsessed with Virgos so that's ok. It is what it is," Keke then interjected. "Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It's already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked."

