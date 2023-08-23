Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The retired NFL player and the Brazilian model release a series of their photos with the teenager and write down lengthy captions on their respective social media page.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and his former wife Gisele Bundchen have paid tribute to his son. Celebrating Jack turning 16 years old, the former NFL player and the Brazilian model wished the teenager a happy birthday on their respective social media pages.

On Tuesday, August 22, the 46-year-old athlete made use of Instagram to publicly honor his son, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan. "16 years of joy with the the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc [smiling face with three red hearts emoji]) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for," he began writing in the caption of his post.

"You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life," Tom went on to exclaim. "Now it's time for the next step… the learners permit [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji]….hahahaha ... .I'm gonna make sure I'm off the road." Near the end of the caption, he added a slew of red heart emojis.

Along with the birthday tribute, Tom uploaded a series of photos. In one of them, Tom could be seen twinning with Jack in blue jackets. The retired football player sported a dark blue jacket that came with a hood and zipper. Meanwhile, the teenager donned a hoodie that came in a lighter blue color. The father and son duo were smiling from ear to ear in the photo.

Gisele, in the meantime, publicly wished Jack a happy birthday on her own Instagram account. "Happy birthday Jack! I can't believe that you are turning 16!" she wrote in the caption. "I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much! [a red heart emoji]."

In the post, Gisele also released a number of pictures featuring Jack in it. One of the photos saw her holding her stepson when he was a baby. The two were smiling widely in the throwback snap. Meanwhile, another photo captured how tall he is now when standing next to his stepmom.

Tom and his former girlfriend Bridget welcomed Jack back in August 2007 after the former couple had already called off their romantic relationship. At that time, Tom was in a romance with Gisele. The two tied the knot in February 2009. They have Benjamin and Vivian together. They later announced their split in October 2022.

